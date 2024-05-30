Digital scams: Kollam City Cybercrime Police arrest 17 persons

When cyber scams are on the rise, the Kollam City Cybercrime Police have arrested 17 persons for digital financial fraud in 2024.

According to officers, complainants from the district have lost more than ₹3.5 crore to various online financial scams. The arrests have been made by a police team led by Inspector Smithesh K.V under the supervision of District Crimes Records Bureau Assistant Commissioner of Police Jose R.

Recently, the Kollam City Cybercrime Police arrested a couple from Odisha for extorting ₹2 crore from a Kollam resident who was into stock trading. The accused have been identified as Lisa, alias Nagavenkata Sojanya Kurapathy, (34), and Harry, alias Harish Kurapathy, (47), both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

On November 2023, the complainant received a link of an online class on trading from a prominent U.S.-based investment company via WhatsApp. Later the link of a fake portal for demat account opening was also provided. The accused had been giving instructions about investing through WhatsApp and the dividend amount was credited to the Thanagassery resident’s account a few times. After gaining his trust, he was advised to deposit ₹2 crore to multiple bank accounts. When the amount crossed ₹6 crore, the complainant tried to withdraw the money but he could not. The complainant approached the Cyber Crime Police when the fraudsters demanded tax amount from him. During the investigation it was found that five Kozhikode residents and three Wayanad residents were also involved in the fraud and they too were arrested.

In another scam where the complainant lost ₹32 lakh, the cyber police arrested Vikas, a 44-year-old Thrissur resident. Two other persons from the district, including a woman, lost around ₹43 lakh and ₹57 lakh in similar cases. Kozhikode residents Ashwin (30), Mohammad Zahir (30) and Sajaz (36) were arrested in connection with the cases.

In March Mohammad Sahil (27), a native of Kaladi, was arrested for tricking a woman who was looking for a part-time online job. The Kollam City Cybercrime, Police have frozen the bank accounts of persons from various locations in India, including Kerala, as part of the investigation in the cases registered. It was also found that some people have been selling their accounts for profit and the officers said that in such cases the account holders will also be involved in the crime and legal action will be taken against them.

In case of digital financial fraud, people should contact the number 1930 and register a complaint through the cyber police portal www.cybercrime.gov.in, said District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar.