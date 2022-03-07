Digital resurvey will solve land disputes: Minister

Surveyors, helpers to be appointed on contract basis

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has requested the cooperation of people’s representatives at the local level for the timely completion of digital resurveying in the State, which is set to begin in April.

He was inaugurating an online workshop on the digital resurvey for people's representatives in the district on Monday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said that surveyors and helpers would be appointed on contract basis.

Mr. Govindan said that long-standing disputes regarding land in the State would be settled with the completion of the resurvey. The resurvey in 1,550 villages out of a total of 1,666 villages would be completed within four years with the help of the latest technology. Resurvey has already been completed in 89 villages, while work is progressing in 27 more.

22 villages in district

Mr. Rajan said that the government had provided in-principle approval for a ₹807-crore project for digital resurveying. The first installment of ₹339 crore has been allocated to the Revenue department under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. Cooperation of the public is necessary for the success of the resurvey. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 22 villages have been included for surveying in the first phase.

He said that around 1,500 surveyors and 3,200 helpers would be appointed on contract. In the first three years, resurveying would be completed in 400 villages each while in the fourth year it will be completed in 350 villages.