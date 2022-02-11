Digital resurvey to begin by April

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inspects equipment for the digital survey that were put on display at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management on Friday.

The digital resurvey of land will kick off across the State by April, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The plan was to complete the resurvey in 1,550 of the 1,666 villages in the State over four years, Mr. Rajan, who inspected survey equipment put on display at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management here, said on Friday.

The State government had given in-principle approval for a ₹807.98 crore project in this regard. ₹339.43 crore had been sanctioned to the Survey department under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, he said. For carrying out the survey, the Survey department would hire 1,500 surveyors on contract.

Four hundred villages each would be covered in the first three years, and 350 villages in the fourth year. Once the exercise was completed, digital survey records would be prepared for all the villages and uploaded online.

Resurveys were launched in the State in 1,966. However, resurvey using electronic total station (ETS) was carried out only in 89 villages. In 27 villages, it was currently in progress.

Twenty-eight Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) would be deployed, and 20% of the places would be covered using robotic total stations. Drone-plus-LIDAR mapping would be carried out in 10% of the area covered.