Digital resurvey to be completed in four years: Minister

28 stations to be set up to coordinate activities

The ongoing digital resurvey will be completed in four years in four phases with state-of-the-art facilities, said Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating a digital resurvey workshop for district, block and grama panchayat heads and members online at the District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall.

“Errors and delays can be avoided by making effective use of information technology through digital resurvey. The aim is to complete it with public participation and resolve all land-related issues,” he said.

The workshop was held before the commencement of digital resurvey in April. “Grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations should be part of it. The government’s goal is to make all documents and services smart,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that 28 stations, which will be operational 24 hours a day using satellite signals, will be set up to coordinate the activities. With the completion of the digital resurvey process, all land-related procedures will be moved to the integrated portal.

Currently, digital resurveys have been completed in 89 villages while the process is progressing in 27 villages. Of the remaining 1,550 villages, the resurvey will be completed in four phases. While 200 villages will be covered in the first six months, the survey will be held in 1,200 villages in three years and 300 villages in the last one year.

“The digitisation will be made possible with the help of the latest systems such as RTK Rover and Robotic ETS and drone. Around 3,500 people will be appointed temporarily for four years for this,” said Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function.

Mr. Rajan said that ₹807.98 crore has been sanctioned for the project under the Rebuild Kerala initiative. “An amount of ₹339.438 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase. Digitisation with the participation of the public will help in minimising grievances,” he said.

MLAs P.S. Supal and G.S Jayalal, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, Survey and Land Records director Seeram Sambasiva Rao, District Collector Afsana Parveen and Additional District Magistrate Sajitha Begum were among those present.