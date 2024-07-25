Digital resurvey: Revenue, LSG departments to provide opportunity to public to examine land records

The Departments of Revenue and Local Self-Governments will make arrangements for the public to examine the draft notification and lodge complaints, if any, on the digital resurveys carried out in the State as part of the ‘Land for all, records for all land and all services to turn smart’ initiative of the Revenue department.

Senior officials of both departments held an online meeting in this regard on Thursday, which was attended by Revenue Minister K. Rajan and LSG Minister M. B. Rajesh. Landowners in villages where the resurvey has been completed will get an opportunity to lodge complaints in respect of the draft notification published under Section 9(2) of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act.

Filing grievances

At the meeting, Mr. Rajesh urged LSG department officials to assist the public in filing their grievances via the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. Mr. Rajesh also asked panchayat presidents and secretaries to convene Survey Sabhas in local bodies where the digital resurvey is yet to begin to ensure public participation in the exercise.

He recommended the use of online platforms including YouTube channel and WhatsApp groups of Kudumbasree units to generate awareness about the resurvey.

Mr. Rajan said survey teams would open camp offices in the panchayats in connection with the resurvey and for making corrections in the notification.

The digital resurvey was launched in 200 villages in the first phase. Of this, the exercise has been completed in 185 villages, in addition to 17 locations in 238 villages that fell in the second phase. The participation of panchayats in the Survey Sabhas and Survey Jagratha Samithis would go a long way in guaranteeing error-free land records for the State, Mr. Rajan said.

A meeting of revenue, survey and LSG officials and panchayat presidents of districts with villages where the survey has been completed will be held on July 31.

