Digital resurvey of lands to begin from November 1

As part of implementing the government’s policy of ‘land for all, document for all land, all services are smart’, the State government is all set to kickstart the digital resurvey of lands from November 1.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level digital resurvey at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the digital resurvey exercise would be completed in four years, for which a sum of ₹856.42 crore had been earmarked.

The Revenue department had taken steps to recruit 4,700 contract employees including 1,500 surveyors and 3,200 helpers to execute the resurvey.

Currently, the aim was to complete the digital resurvey of the State with first emphasis on villages that were not surveyed and villages that have not been resurveyed to date. As many as 400 villages each in the first three years of the project and 350 villages in the fourth year, altogether a total of 1550 villages, would be completed within four years, said the Minister.

The State would provide the latest survey equipment such as Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Rover, Robotic Total Station, and Tablet PCs and operate equipment within the limits of the GPS Network called Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) to carry out a unified digital survey.

Up to 70% of the survey in the State would be carried out by RTK rover machines, while robotic total station machines would be pressed at 20% of areas where satellite signals were relatively unavailable. Drone technology would be used for digital surveys in the remaining 10% of the open areas, said Mr. Rajan.

In order to make all the steps related to the digital resurvey transparent from the beginning to the end, the Department of Survey and Land Records had set up an online portal called ‘Ente Bhoomi’ to bring all the information related to the project to the public.

All the information regarding the survey could be known through this portal, said Mr. Rajan. The Minister also sought full cooperation from the public to make the digital survey project a complete success.