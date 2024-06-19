Digital resurvey in 4 lakh hectares completed

Digital resurvey of 4 lakh hectares of land, out of a total of 38 lakh hectares of land, has been completed, Revenue Minister K.Rajan told the Assembly on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excluding forestland, the total land area under resurvey is 28 lakh hectares. The Minister said that the pace of surveying was slow initially after the survey began in November 2022, and later picked up by August 2023 with the availability of all the required modern surveying equipment.

Out of the 400 selected villages in the first two phases, field survey has been completed in 175 villages. Considering the pace of surveying in the past one year, the digital resurvey is expected to be completed as per schedule, said Mr.Rajan. He said that the State’s resurveying methods also have created a Kerala model, like in other sectors, with other States trying to replicate it.

“Four States have already enquired about our resurveying system. The Assam government has written to the Union Rural Development ministry expressing their wish to follow the Kerala model by customising software and technical services,” he said.

The public can check the land records in places where the resurvey has been completed in the Ente Bhoomi portal. Complaints can be addressed through the portal. Till now, 4,758 complaints have been received.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.