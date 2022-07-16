Kerala

Digital records of Pettah village handed over

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 16, 2022 21:36 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 21:36 IST

The digital records of Pettah village where the resurvey works were completed, were handed over to District Collector Navjot Khosa by the Resurvey Director Prakash V., here on Saturday.

Subsequently, the digital records of 646.46 hectares including Thiruvananthapuram Airport and Chaka Bypass in Thiruvananthapuram taluk have been handed over to officials concerned by the District Collector. The District Collector also lauded the officers for completing the reserve survey work on time despite the CoVID-19 outbreak.

