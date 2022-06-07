Digital profile of all students to be readied: Sivankutty

An opportunity for continuous updation of all students’ details through a ‘digital student profile’ and analysing and improving it will be provided as part of the Sahitham project, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sahitham project’s portal www.sahitham.kite.kerala.gov.in at the KITE Victers studio here on Tuesday.

Sahitham’s objective is mentoring of students by teachers so as to know them better and contribute to their development (“Kuttiye ariyuka, kuttiye valarthuka”).

The portal has been designed by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) with the academic support of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The Sahitham portal allows teachers to track the learning progress of students, including their social skills, language skills, numerical ability, social awareness, aptitude for science, and record these online.

Besides the basic details available on the Sampoorna portal, a student’s social and cultural background, family environment, and areas in which special support is needed will be included in the student profile. This will help teachers plan remedial measures in their role as mentors, Mr. Sivankutty said. All teachers will be provided training as part of Sahitham.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., KITE Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K., SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K., and UNICEF social policy specialist Akhila Radhakrishan spoke.