Digital payments in 63 govt. hospitals soon

Published - August 23, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department is creating facilities in government hospitals for enabling digital payments for various hospital services, a statement issued by the department said here on Friday.

Point-of-Service machines will be used to enable digital payments. Digital payments will be enabled in the first phase in 63 hospitals, from taluk hospitals till medical colleges, where e-health has been implemented.

Debit cards, credit cards, and UPI payments can be enabled. The department is readying 249 POS machines for facilitating digital payments.

The public can also take OP tickets online, ahead of time in all government hospitals where e-health has been implemented. The facility will be available in 80 more hospitals where e-health is yet to be facilitated.

e-health has been implemented in 624 hospitals across the State now

Those who come to the OP clinics in hospitals directly also need not stand in queue waiting. They can scan the QR code displayed in the counter for taking the OP ticket.

The statement said a mobile app on Android platform is also being readied as part of e-health. On its launch, those who seek treatment in hospitals (where e-health has been implemented), can see their electronic health record, lab results and pharmacy slips on the app.

All digital services, including payments, will be possible through this app

