ADVERTISEMENT

Digital payment system launched at tourist destinations in Wayanad

November 10, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj inaugurating the first phase of the digital payment project of the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council at its tourism destinations, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is preparing to launch digital payment systems at all tourist destinations in Wayanad to ensure better amenities for tourists.

District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the first phase of the project on Thursday. The project aims to harness the power of digitalisation by promoting competitiveness, inclusion, and sustainability in the tourism sector, K.G. Ajesh, secretary ,Wayanad DTPC, said.

Now, tourists can procure tickets by using unified QR code, cash, and debit or credit cards from tourist destinations, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Swedish cyclists attend Thirugale programme in Wayanad

The software for the project was developed by Travansoft, a Thiruvananthapuram-based start-up, and the DTPC spent ₹15 lakh for the project.

The second phase of the project would be completed in a month. Once it was completed, tourists can book tickets to any destination in the world online, Mr. Ajesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US