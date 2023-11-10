Digital payment system launched at tourist destinations in Wayanad

November 10, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KALPETTA

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is preparing to launch digital payment systems at all tourist destinations in Wayanad to ensure better amenities for tourists.

District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the first phase of the project on Thursday. The project aims to harness the power of digitalisation by promoting competitiveness, inclusion, and sustainability in the tourism sector, K.G. Ajesh, secretary ,Wayanad DTPC, said.

Now, tourists can procure tickets by using unified QR code, cash, and debit or credit cards from tourist destinations, he added.

The software for the project was developed by Travansoft, a Thiruvananthapuram-based start-up, and the DTPC spent ₹15 lakh for the project.

The second phase of the project would be completed in a month. Once it was completed, tourists can book tickets to any destination in the world online, Mr. Ajesh said.

