Digital mapping identifies 1,271 water sources in Wayanad

January 18, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

As many as 1,271 water sources, including rivulets and streams, have been identified in Wayanad district under the two digital mapping campaigns to rejuvenate waterbodies in the district, especially the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

The campaigns titled ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad ’ and ‘Surakshithamakkam Paschimakhattom’ were organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local bodies and educational institutions.

The campaign aims at ensuring the existence of major water sources and mitigate climate change impacts.

When the mapping was completed in the 26 civic bodies in the district, the most water sources were identified in Vellamunda grama panchayat, with 85 water sources, and the lowest in Vengappally, with 26 sources.

Those water sources will be conserved with support of the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and civic bodies.

