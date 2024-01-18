ADVERTISEMENT

Digital mapping identifies 1,271 water sources in Wayanad

January 18, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,271 water sources, including rivulets and streams, have been identified in Wayanad district under the two digital mapping campaigns to rejuvenate waterbodies in the district, especially the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

The campaigns titled ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad ’ and ‘Surakshithamakkam Paschimakhattom’ were organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local bodies and educational institutions.

The campaign aims at ensuring the existence of major water sources and mitigate climate change impacts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the mapping was completed in the 26 civic bodies in the district, the most water sources were identified in Vellamunda grama panchayat, with 85 water sources, and the lowest in Vengappally, with 26 sources.

Those water sources will be conserved with support of the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and civic bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US