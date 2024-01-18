GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital mapping identifies 1,271 water sources in Wayanad

January 18, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,271 water sources, including rivulets and streams, have been identified in Wayanad district under the two digital mapping campaigns to rejuvenate waterbodies in the district, especially the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

The campaigns titled ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad ’ and ‘Surakshithamakkam Paschimakhattom’ were organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local bodies and educational institutions.

The campaign aims at ensuring the existence of major water sources and mitigate climate change impacts.

When the mapping was completed in the 26 civic bodies in the district, the most water sources were identified in Vellamunda grama panchayat, with 85 water sources, and the lowest in Vengappally, with 26 sources.

Those water sources will be conserved with support of the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and civic bodies.

Related Topics

Kerala / water / water (natural resource)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.