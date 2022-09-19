Kerala

Digital mapping campaign to rejuvenate Kabani River

“Kabanikkayi Wayanad”, a digital mapping campaign to rejuvenate Kabani River, a major tributary of the Cauvery, began in Vythiri grama panchayat in the district.

The campaign is being organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of the local administrative bodies.

The campaign aims at ensuring the very existence of Kabani and to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

As many as five teams of the Nava Kerala Action Plan in Wayanad and Kottayam would conduct a survey for the purpose and record it digitally. The mapping in Vythiri and Pozhuthana grama panchayats would be held in the first phase.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 10:18:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/digital-mapping-campaign-to-rejuvenate-kabani-river/article65910647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY