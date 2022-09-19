Event being organised by Haritha Keralam Mission

“Kabanikkayi Wayanad”, a digital mapping campaign to rejuvenate Kabani River, a major tributary of the Cauvery, began in Vythiri grama panchayat in the district.

The campaign is being organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of the local administrative bodies.

The campaign aims at ensuring the very existence of Kabani and to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

As many as five teams of the Nava Kerala Action Plan in Wayanad and Kottayam would conduct a survey for the purpose and record it digitally. The mapping in Vythiri and Pozhuthana grama panchayats would be held in the first phase.