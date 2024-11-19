ADVERTISEMENT

Digital life certificate campaign held for railway pensioners in Thiruvananthapuram

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pensioners can generate life certificates conveniently using Jeevan Pramaan app on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to visit the bank.

The Hindu Bureau

The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Tuesday, benefiting railway pensioners across the district. The event was organised by the Accounts department of the Thiruvananthapuram division in association with stakeholders, including officials from banking institutions and pensioners’ associations.

Meera Vijaya Raj, IRAS, Sr. Divisional Finance Manager, elaborated on the campaign and the Jeevan Pramaan app, which enables pensioners to generate life certificates conveniently using their mobile devices, eliminating the need to visit the bank. Viji M.R., Additional Divisional Railway Manager, who delivered the keynote address, inaugurated the campaign by registering a digital certificate for a retired employee. Senior officials present in the meeting provided guidance on the new digital process for pensioners and assured their support to the initiative.

Representatives of various pensioners’ associations attended the campaign. The programme was followed by an interactive session where pensioners raised their concerns and received step-by-step assistance in using the Jeevan Pramaan app. The campaign is being conducted at major stations for pensioners.

