Digital learning resources to help beat exam blues

Thiruvananthapuram

05 March 2021 18:42 IST

For Plus Two students, video classes on focus areas made available on Scole-Kerala’s social media platforms

Plus Two higher secondary students who have registered with the State Council for Open and Lifelong Education – Kerala (Scole-Kerala) and are set to appear for the upcoming public examinations can now breathe a bit easy.

Learning resources prepared using digital technology are being readied for these students. Video classes centred around focus areas stipulated for the examinations are being uploaded on Scole-Kerala’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The classes, prepared under the supervision of faculty from the State Council of Educational Research and Training in collaboration with the State Institute of Educational Technology, are led by expert teachers.

Classes are available for English, Malayalam, Arabic, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Islamic History, Business Studies, and Accountancy.

Motivational videos

Motivational videos for students will also be made available soon. These will be led by experts who will help alleviate exam anxieties experienced by students and mental stress faced by parents. The videos are being prepared with academic support from the Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension of the University of Kerala.

The videos will not only benefit students registered with Scole-Kerala but also all those appearing for the Plus Two examinations, a statement from Scole-Kerala here recently said.

The videos, available through social media, are the first step in an upgrade of open and lifelong education into a hybrid model using contemporary education technology, said Scole-Kerala executive director Ratheesh Kaliyadan in the statement.