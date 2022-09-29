Digital learning platform to equip students for IT industry

MuLearn 2.0 website by GTech will be available for the public for free

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 29, 2022 18:52 IST

The Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of technology companies in Kerala, has launched MuLearn 2.0, an industry-enabled digital platform for peer learning to nurture students with necessary expertise in the IT industry from their college days. The agency has also launched an art of teaching contest and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Digital University and Google.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the event and launched the new version of MuLearn (MuLearn 2.0). Sreekumar V., secretary, GTech; V.K. Mathews, chairman, GTech; Deepu S. Nath, convener, GTech; P.K. Biju, Syndicate Member, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University; Rajasree M.S., Vice Chancellor, APJAKTU; V.P. Mahadevan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala; and Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Digital University; addressed the gathering.

The Academy and Technology Focus Group (ATFG) under GTech has formed a platform comprising of leading IT companies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala University, Kerala Digital University, ICT Academy and colleges across the state. MuLearn 2.0 website will be available for the public free of cost. Mulearn which was launched in 2021 has more than 17000 student communities on the platform.

Awards were distributed to the top three performers in the platform. St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology, Palai has topped in the platform followed by Trinity College of Engineering, and Kristu Jyoti College of Management and Technology.

