Digital learning offers vast opportunities: scholar

Dr. J. Letha, former Vice Chancellor, Cusat, and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Jain University, has said that digital learning that can enhance one’s employability was providing learning opportunities for students worldwide.
Delivering the 15th Dr. K. N. Shyamasundaran Nair Memorial Lecture online through Google Meet on “Online Education: Merits and Challenges” on Friday, she focused on the paradigm shift in the education system and highlighted the immense opportunities and advantages of digital education. “The major challenge of digital education is the lack of opportunity for social transformation of students which life on campuses alone can provide,” she said.
Kerala Agricultural University Centre for Gender Studies in Agriculture and Farm Entrepreneurship Development organised the lecture. Dr. R. Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, KAU, presided over the programme and paid tributes to Dr.K.N. Shyamasunadaran Nair on the occasion of his 15th death anniversary.
Dr. Anupama Nair, daughter of late Dr. K.N.Shyamasundaran Nair who joined online from the U.S. reminisced about her father as a front-runner in technology adoption. Other family members of Dr. K.N.Shyamasundaran Nair, KAU faculty, staff, and students attended the programme online from across the country.
Dr. C. Narayanankutty, Associate Dean, College of Horticulture, KAU, introduced the chief guest. Dr. Binoo P. Bonny, Professor and Project Coordinator, CGSAFED, KAU, spoke. The program was also streamlined on Youtube.
