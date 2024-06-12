Digital land survey completed in 13 villages in Ernakulam

The digital land survey has been completed in 13 villages in Ernakulam as part of the first phase of the implementation of the government’s policy of ‘land for all, document for all and smart delivery of services’.

The public will get all land-related services quickly with the completion of the digital resurvey process. They need not visit the offices multiple times as the documents will be available online.

The villages in which the digital survey has been completed include Kanayannoor, Thiruvankulam, Ramamangalam, Fort Kochi, Amballoor, Pallarimangalam, Valakom, Edakochi, Poonithura, Mattancherry, Thoppumpady, Maneed and Palluruthy. The public may submit their concerns or complaints about the digital survey online through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ single window portal. They can also contact the digital survey camp offices concerned, according to a communication.

In the second phase, the villages to be covered under the digital survey include Nedumbassery, Edappally South, Thekkumbhagham, Palakuzha, Chelamattom, Kumbalangi, Kuzhuppilli, Ezhikkara, Kadungalloor. Besides the Revenue department, the digital database is expected to be useful for the Survey and Registration departments. The objective is to create an Integrated Land Information and Management System.

The Department of Survey has used modern technology to maintain accuracy while carrying out the digital survey. It has been ensured through the creation of an end-to-end digital land survey solution without any physical touch points.

