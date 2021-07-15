Digital land resurvey will be completed in Kerala soon, says Revenue Minister

Kasaragod

15 July 2021 23:15 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Thursday said that the digital resurvey of land would be completed soon in the State.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said the resurvey was 54% complete and the target was to complete the resurvey in 100 villages in 100 days.

As part of this, signal stations would be set up at 40 places in the State, he said. Mr. Rajan said the Revenue Department was moving forward with the three objectives of land for all, document for all and service for all.

The Minister said that 12,000 land deeds would be disbursed within 100 days. He said the process of creating a computer-generated number for ‘Thandaper’ would be completed soon.

An integrated portal for land exchange would be set up by including departments of registration, revenue and survey. A meeting of Kasaragod district MLAs would be held on July 22 in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the ‘group village’ issue, he said.