Digital interactive panel donated to Omanappuzha school

September 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Students of St. Antony’s Lower Primary School, Omanappuzha, with the digital interactive panel that was donated by ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative.

Students of St. Antony’s Lower Primary School, Omanappuzha, with the digital interactive panel that was donated by ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative has donated a digital interactive panel to St. Antony’s Lower Primary School, Omanappuzha.

The installation of the panel was inaugurated by Board of Education Alleppey Diocese treasurer Fr. Yesudas Kattungalthayil recently. The initiative handed over the interactive panel after Prateeksha, a Class II student of the school, wrote to Thrissur Collector V.R. Krishna Teja asking for a gift for the newly built school building. ‘We Are for Alleppey’ was launched by Mr. Teja during his tenure as Alappuzha District Collector. Alappuzha Diocese corporate manager Fr. Christopher M. Arthasseril, St. Antony’s LP School manager Fr. Sebastian Santhosh Pulickal, and others attended the function.

