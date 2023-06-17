ADVERTISEMENT

Digital health summit held in city

June 17, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nathealth Healthcare Federation of India, in collaboration with Arthur D. Little India, Infopark and Technopark, organised the ‘Digital Health Connect’ summit, a two-day Southern Region Roadshow exploring the potential of digital health in India. The summit was held at Infopark Kochi and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday. Veterans and industry leaders from India and abroad discussed the future of the digital healthcare sector in India and the upcoming opportunities for digital service providers. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US