Digital health summit held in city

June 17, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Nathealth Healthcare Federation of India, in collaboration with Arthur D. Little India, Infopark and Technopark, organised the ‘Digital Health Connect’ summit, a two-day Southern Region Roadshow exploring the potential of digital health in India. The summit was held at Infopark Kochi and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday. Veterans and industry leaders from India and abroad discussed the future of the digital healthcare sector in India and the upcoming opportunities for digital service providers.