‘Digital garden’ at Assembly

The rich plant life on the Kerala Assembly premises has been digitised.

The Assembly’s ‘digital garden’ makes details of trees, plants, and other flora on the premises readily available at our fingertips.

The ‘digital garden’ was inaugurated by Speaker M.B. Rajesh at the Assembly lounge recently. Assembly Secretary S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair presented the details of the digital garden.

Details of trees, flowering plants, and creepers, are digitised and stored in a server computer and can be found by using the QR code. This is done by relating the digitised data to QR code. Each plant is assigned a specific QR code and URL. On using a QR code scanner to scan the code, the web page opens and details of a tree or plant become available.

The website www.digitalgarden.niyamasabha.org has been created to display the data and for the communication between the QR code and the server.

University of Kerala Botany professor and Centre for Biodiversity Conservation director A. Gangaprasad and research scholar Akhilesh S.V. Nair have conceived the ‘digital garden’. Technical support for the project was provided by the IT experts at the Assembly Secretariat.