Digital education will be ensured for all: Kerala CM

06 July 2021 23:37 IST

‘Tribal children to be trained in using digital equipment’

Digital education will be ensured for all children with priority to tribespeople, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Training in using digital study equipment will be given to tribal children and, if need be, their parents. Study rooms (‘padanamuri’) will be set up in tribal settlements.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of District Collectors, district panchayat presidents, and Mayors on Tuesday in connection with a campaign to ensure digital education for all children in the State.

The government believes all children need digital study equipment. Those who are in a position to buy equipment should avail themselves of interest-free loans announced by cooperative banks.

Data collection

Exact data on students who lack equipment should be collected under the aegis of school parent-teacher committees by conducting house visits. The data collection should be completed by July 15. A committee with grama panchayat/ward councillor as chairperson should be set up in schools.

The school-level data should be codified by July 19 at the local body level and by July 21 at the district level to be handed over to the State-level mechanism.

At the district level, a committee with district planning committee chairperson as head and the District Collector as convener will be set up. Those buying equipment for their child should be inspired to purchase equipment for another needy child as well, the Chef Minister said, calling for the support of all to turn the campaign into a mass movement. Participation of former students, well-wishers and cultural organisations should be ensured.

Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy took part in the meeting.