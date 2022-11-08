Digital documentation drive for tribespeople at Mankulam in Idukki

The project will be implemented through the Idukki district administration in association with the Tribal Development department, IT Mission, and local administrative bodies

The project will be implemented through the Idukki district administration in association with the Tribal Development department, IT Mission, and local administrative bodies

The district-level Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) programme for tribespeople in Idukki will be held at Mankulam on Thursday and Friday.

According to officials, the entire documents of the tribespeople in the region will be digitalised. The programme envisages providing documents, including ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voters’ identity cards, birth and death certificates, health insurance, and bank accounts, to all tribal families in the Mankulam region. The project will be implemented through the Idukki district administration in association with the Tribal Development department, IT Mission, and local administrative bodies.

Devikulam sub-collector and District Development Commissioner (DDC) in-charge Rahul Krishna Sharma said tribespersons from the Mankulam panchayat, parts of Edmalakkudy and Adimaly panchayats will receive a chance to digitalise their documents. “In the two-day camp, those who have lost their documents or have not received birth certificates will get digital certificates,” said Mr. Sharma.

“The camp aims at ensuring proper storage of documents through the DigiLocker facility. Once the documents are stored in the digital medium, they can be easily recovered,” added Mr. Sharma.

According to the officials, important documents can be lost due to natural calamities and other incidents such as wild animal attacks. In the camp at Mankulam, a special learners’ test for tribals too will be arranged.

According to sources, the total population in the Mankulam panchayat is estimated to be 8,780, from 2,350 families. Out of this, 22% are tribespeople.