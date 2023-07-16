HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital crop survey begins in Alappuzha

July 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A digital crop survey as part of the Union government’s Agri Stack scheme has begun in Alappuzha. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Additional Director Ajayakumar S. at Mannar recently.

The Agri Stack survey is being carried out in 15 States in the initial phase. In Kerala, the survey is being done jointly by Agriculture and Revenue departments in 299 villages in Alappuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Agri Stack is a digital foundation being set up to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in the country and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers by using data and digital services.

It will help farmers get easier access to cheaper credit, higher-quality farm inputs, localised and specific advice, and more informed and convenient access to markets. Agri Stack will also make it easier for governments to plan and implement various farmer and agriculture-focused benefit schemes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.