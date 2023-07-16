Digital crop survey begins in Alappuzha

July 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A digital crop survey as part of the Union government’s Agri Stack scheme has begun in Alappuzha. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Additional Director Ajayakumar S. at Mannar recently.

The Agri Stack survey is being carried out in 15 States in the initial phase. In Kerala, the survey is being done jointly by Agriculture and Revenue departments in 299 villages in Alappuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Agri Stack is a digital foundation being set up to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in the country and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers by using data and digital services.

It will help farmers get easier access to cheaper credit, higher-quality farm inputs, localised and specific advice, and more informed and convenient access to markets. Agri Stack will also make it easier for governments to plan and implement various farmer and agriculture-focused benefit schemes.