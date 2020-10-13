Digital classrooms in 1,270 govt. schools in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 October 2020 00:36 IST

31,130 digital equipment installed

When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday declared Kerala as the first State to have digital classrooms in all its public schools, the district had much to cheer for too.

High-tech classrooms became a reality in as many as 1,270 public schools in the district.

MLAs join in

Legislators from five constituencies in the district too joined in the inaugural session to make declarations for their specific regions. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is the Minister in charge of the district, made the declaration in his constituency Kazhakkuttam.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr.Vijayan, in his inaugural speech, said that it is necessary for the progress of the society that the best educational facilities are affordable to all sections.

The Public Education Rejuvenation Mission has led to public schools with international standards in all constituencies, consequently reversing the trend of students dropping out of public schools and leading to a flow from the private to public sector.

As part of the initiative, 31,130 digital equipment were installed in 1,270 schools in the district.

Aided schools

In the Government-aided schools, the installation of digital equipment has been completed in 868 schools from Classes I to VII and in 402 schools from Classes VIII to XII.

A total of 9,507 laptops, 5,775 multimedia projectors, 7,970 USB speakers, 3,694 mounting accessories, 2,613 screens, 379 DSLR cameras, 399 multifunction printers, 401 High Definition web cameras and 392 43" televisions were installed.

Broadband

High speed broadband facility is now available in 1,032 schools.

The most number of digital equipment were installed in the St.Mary's Higher Secondary School in Pattom, where 691 digital equipment were installed, sources aid.

Special IT training has been imparted to 15,194 teachers.

The High-tech school project was implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

₹56.17 crore spent

As part of the project, a total of ₹56.17 crore was spent in the district, out of which the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) spent ₹48.61 crore and the local bodies pitched in with ₹7.56 crore.