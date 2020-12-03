Digital classes on Victers channel updated

More time allocated for Classes X and XII as public exam nears

The telecast schedule of the First Bell digital classes being aired on the KITE VICTERS channel has been updated, with more time allocated from December 7 for Classes X and XII for which public examinations will be conducted.

Plus Two (Class XII) will have seven sessions daily from Monday to Friday and Class X students will have five sessions. Four additional classes will be telecast for Plus Two from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. along with the current telecast of three classes. However, a student need not watch more than five classes, as the additional classes are for various subject groups.

Class X students will have three classes from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and additional two classes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Plus One students will continue to have the current pattern of two classes a day from 11 a.m. to to 12 noon.

Classes VIII and IX will have one class from 2 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., while Class VII will have their class at 1.30 p.m. except on Tuesdays. For Class VI, the sessions will be at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and 12.30 p.m. on Friday.

For Class V, the lessons will be aired at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and for Class IV at 1 p.m. on Monday, 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 12 noon on Friday. For Class III, the sessions will be telecast at 12.30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, for Class I at 12 noon on Monday and Wednesday, and for Class II at the same time on Tuesday and Thursday.

“Necessary arrangements for completing the classes, including special revision classes, for students of Classes X and XII by January and the digital classes for other grades in the same manner have been made,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

It is also planned to gradually increase the telecast time for the First Bell classes. Similar arrangements for Tamil and Kannada medium classes, which are aired separately, have been made.

In order to complete the syllabus in a time-bound manner, new classes will be telecast on all days this month, except December 25.

Classes for X and XII will be aired on Saturdays and Sundays. The classes on these days will be arranged in such a manner that it will be maximum four classes for Class XII and one class (language) with options for Class X. Along with this, regular programmes for anganwadi children such as Kilikonchal, classes for Little KITEs students, and Hello English sessions will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be repeat telecast for Class X from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Monday to Friday and the next day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Similarly for Plus Two, the repeat classes will be from 7.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Owing to time constraints, there will not be repeat telecast for other classes till mid-January.

The First Bell classes which started on June 1 have so far completed 4,400 sessions. All classes are available on the portal www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in along with daily time-table.