ADVERTISEMENT

Digital banking services of Kerala Bank inaugurated

May 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister, inaugurating the services, underscores the need to implement core banking at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Ministers V.N. Vasavan and Roshy Augustine during the launchh of the digital banking services of Kerrala Bank in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala Bank should be transformed into the number one bank in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, inaugurating the digital banking services of the bank. The Kerala Bank reported transactions to the tune of ₹1,21,358 crore in the last fiscal, ₹11,000 crore more than the previous year. Deposits grew by ₹4,200 crore over the previous fiscal, the Chief Minister said.

The new digital banking services will bring about big changes in the banking sector of the State, the Chief Minister said, underscoring the need to implement core banking at the earliest. The implementation of core banking services will enable the creation of an extensive network by linking the branches of the Kerala Bank and the primary banks.

‘Establish micro ATMs’

He also urged the bank to establish 2,000 micro ATMs at the earliest and expand its banking network in the rural areas of the State. Mr. Vijayan released the logo of the KB Prime mobile banking application, introduced by the bank as part of the digital banking services. The Kerala Bank Minister’s Trophy and excellence awards were distributed on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan presided. Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal, and Cooperation department officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US