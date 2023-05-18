Digital banking services of Kerala Bank inaugurated

May 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Bank should be transformed into the number one bank in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, inaugurating the digital banking services of the bank. The Kerala Bank reported transactions to the tune of ₹1,21,358 crore in the last fiscal, ₹11,000 crore more than the previous year. Deposits grew by ₹4,200 crore over the previous fiscal, the Chief Minister said.

The new digital banking services will bring about big changes in the banking sector of the State, the Chief Minister said, underscoring the need to implement core banking at the earliest. The implementation of core banking services will enable the creation of an extensive network by linking the branches of the Kerala Bank and the primary banks.

‘Establish micro ATMs’

He also urged the bank to establish 2,000 micro ATMs at the earliest and expand its banking network in the rural areas of the State. Mr. Vijayan released the logo of the KB Prime mobile banking application, introduced by the bank as part of the digital banking services. The Kerala Bank Minister’s Trophy and excellence awards were distributed on the occasion.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan presided. Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal, and Cooperation department officials were present.