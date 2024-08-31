Digital art expo in Kozhikode to promote AI literacy

‘Art of AI’, an online collective of social media content creators and professionals specialised in generating creative content exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, will organise a State-level digital AI art expo and workshop at the Town Hall in Kozhikode on September 5. Nearly 1,000 creative art works, including videos and photos generated by artists with the support of advanced AI tools, will be displayed at the mega show titled ‘Aiwa art of AI’.

Shiju Sadan, the curator of the show who also heads ‘Art of AI’, said the initiative would unveil the magic of AI in digital creations and explore newly developed tools for fine-tuning creative works related to photography, videography and editing. He said 15 LED screens would be set up to display curated digital art works at the expo, which would be the first such event in Kerala.

A series of seminars for students, teachers, businesspersons, and artists will also be held under the leadership of master trainers in the field. Live demonstration of the creation of images, videos, art works and music using specialised AI tools will be part of each session. An exclusive presentation on the future of AI and emerging career opportunities will be held.

The organisers said in a communication in Kozhikode on August 31 (Saturday) that people’s representatives, police officers and professionals from diverse fields would be invited to the show, which would facilitate open forums and interactive sessions on various topics to clarify doubts. They said the show was the first part of a series of upcoming AI literacy campaigns.