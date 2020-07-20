Kerala20 July 2020 23:20 IST
Digital animation summit begins
Toonz plans online platform dedicated to animation and creative arts
The Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition got to a solemn start on Monday with tributes to animation master the late Arnab Chaudhuri.
Arnab, who passed away in December 2019, was posthumously conferred with the Legend of Indian Animation Award 2020 at the inaugural session of the event. Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar; Anuradha Aggarwal, head of Infotainment and Kids, Star India, and Biren Ghose, country head, Technicolor, were among those who addressed the inaugural session. Arnab’s wife Ashima Chaudhuri and his brother Sudeep Chaudhuri received the award on behalf of the late master.
