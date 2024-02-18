Digi Kerala: special meetings held in Kudumbashree NHGs

February 18, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special meetings were held in Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHG) across the State on Sunday.

Named ‘Digikoottam,’ the meetings were held as part of the digital literacy scheme ‘Digi Kerala’ being implemented by the government to transform Kerala into the first State to achieve total digital literacy.

The special meetings were part of ‘Digi Week’ celebrations organised by the Local Self-government department to make Digi Kerala more popular among the people and making more of them part in it.

Prominent persons, including Ministers, participated in these NHG meetings. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal and Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh attended the ‘Digikoottam’ of Chaithanya NHG in Pallikkal West ward under Mylam community development society in Kollam. Local Self-government Principal Secretary M.G. Rajamanickam, Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik, panchayat president Bindu G. Nath were present.

The NHG members arrived for the Digikoottams with smartphones. They also saw a video tutorial on digital literacy. Digital volunteers were registered at the meets. The objective is to achieve digital literacy at the Kudumbashree CDs level.

In the first phase of Digi Kerala, Kudumbashree promoters, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe promoters, and students will be given training through the video tutorials. Data will be collected on who is keen on becoming digital volunteer, and they will be asked to update details on a link provided to them. A special training will then be held for them for implementing digital literacy activities.

