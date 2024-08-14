Digging up of tarred roads: SHRC tells Water Resources Secretary to find solutions

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Water Resources Secretary to constitute a special team comprising the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) managing director (MD) and its chief engineer and other top-level engineers in connection with complaints that smart roads on which first phase tarring had been completed were being dug up again for providing drinking water connections.

Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas directed that the roads be restored to their previous condition in a time-bound manner.

The commission was taking suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports on smart roads being dug again for laying pipelines.

It said that reasons for digging up roads after laying pipelines should be ascertained. The Water Resources Secretary should arrive at remedial measures after consultations with senior officials to ensure that duplication of work is avoided in future and the works are completed in a time-bound manner.

The commission said the Water Resources Secretary should submit a report to the commission on the remedial measures to be adopted, steps taken for completion of the work in a time-bound manner, and their deadline.

The KWA MD and chief engineer too should submit reports. If the Kerala Road Fund Board or SmartCity project are involved in the work, the report should indicate that too.

The KWA MD should inform the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) about the works to be carried out in the city immediately so that instructions can be given to the traffic police for regulating traffic to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The DPC should inform the commission about the steps taken.

The reports should be filed within a month, the commission said.

The case will be taken up again on September 26.