GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Differently abled to replace disabled and physically challenged in service rules

Published - August 03, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is replacing the use of terms such as ‘disabled,’ ‘physically handicapped’ and ‘physically or mentally challenged’ with ‘differently abled (DA)‘ in administrative matters and the Kerala Service Rules.

The Finance department has issued orders for making the necessary change in service documents and the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala (SPARK) profiles of government employees.

Special orders will be issued for amending the Kerala Service Rules to accommodate the change, a July 31 Finance department order said.

The decision is in line with a circular issued by the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities, a statutory body under the Central Act of Persons with Disabilities 1995, in February 2020. The State Commissionerate had recommended that a differently abled-friendly State like Kerala should avoid the usage of terms like disabled, physically handicapped and physically or mentally challenged.

The Committee on the welfare of women, transgender, children, and the differently abled of the State Legislative Assembly also had recommended that the use of PH (physically handicapped) in the SPARK profiles should be replaced with DA (differently abled).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.