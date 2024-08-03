Differently abled to replace disabled and physically challenged in service rules

The State government is replacing the use of terms such as ‘disabled,’ ‘physically handicapped’ and ‘physically or mentally challenged’ with ‘differently abled (DA)‘ in administrative matters and the Kerala Service Rules.

The Finance department has issued orders for making the necessary change in service documents and the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala (SPARK) profiles of government employees.

Special orders will be issued for amending the Kerala Service Rules to accommodate the change, a July 31 Finance department order said.

The decision is in line with a circular issued by the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities, a statutory body under the Central Act of Persons with Disabilities 1995, in February 2020. The State Commissionerate had recommended that a differently abled-friendly State like Kerala should avoid the usage of terms like disabled, physically handicapped and physically or mentally challenged.

The Committee on the welfare of women, transgender, children, and the differently abled of the State Legislative Assembly also had recommended that the use of PH (physically handicapped) in the SPARK profiles should be replaced with DA (differently abled).