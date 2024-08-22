Differently abled students raise ₹30,000 for CMDRF through sale of home-cooked goodies, artwork

Shopkeepers, autorickshaw drivers, and tourists at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram were in for a surprise on Thursday afternoon. In a makeshift tent in the crowded market in front of the Padmanabhaswamy temple, a small crowd of people had gathered with food, and paintings, for sale.

The aim was to raise funds for the disaster-affected people of Wayanad. What made this initiative novel was that the food was cooked by differently abled children of the Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre (URC) of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, and their parents.

R. Vidya Vinod, block project coordinator of the resource centre, says the differently abled students coming to the URC and their parents wanted to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help those affected by the landslide in Wayanad. They decided to cook snacks in their homes, sell it in a public place with the permission of the food safety authorities, and donate the proceeds to the CMDRF. On Thursday, food cooked in hygienic conditions in homes was packed and sold near Kerala Bank at East Fort from 3 p.m.

So good was the response that most of the food was sold out in just a couple of hours and more than ₹30,000 was raised.

Boiled tapioca and chammanthi, ripe jackfruit, unniyappam, kadala payasam and pal payasam, murukku, tapioca chips, plantain chips, potato chips, munthirikothu, kesari, vermicelli upmav, and biryani were some of the goodies that disappeared within minutes. Teachers too had contributed to the fare.

The event was held in an inclusive manner, with students from various schools under the URC supporting the event with dance, songs, mono act, mime, and other cultural events. In all, 70 children took part in the event.

Proceeds from sale of paintings made by a differently abled student also raised money for the CMDRF.

The funds collected were handed over to V.K. Prasanth, MLA, for contributing to the CMDRF. The MLA, who inaugurated the handing over of the funds, said that ₹203 crore had been donated to the CMDRF till Wednesday. Though it could not compensate for lives lost in Wayanad, it could help in rehabilitation of their kin and ensuring their livelihood. The value of funds raised by the differently abled children was much more than ₹30,000. He praised the Samagra Shiksha for its efforts in equipping the differently abled children to lead a life much like other children.

B. Sreekumaran, district project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Bichu R.L., trainer, South URC; teachers and special educators of the URC, and parents of the students were present at the sale.