Differently abled students meet Minister for Social Justice

January 03, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A group of differently abled children met Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

A group of differently abled children met Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu at her residence here on Wednesday as part of the school’s ‘Akashaganga’ tour. The group that met the Minister comprised students from classes I to VII of KVKMM Upper Primary School, Devarkovil, Kozhikode.

The world of differently abled children tends to become very limited, but the school organised the tour from Devarkovil to the State capital to expose them to various sights and experience joy that it brings.

The ‘Akashaganga’ tour reminds everyone to be the eyes of the differently abled and dedicate oneself to their joy and happiness.

The Minister praised the initiative saying it set an exemplary model. The effort made by parents, former students, and parents to bear the full travel expenses of the differently abled students was laudable, she said.

The Minister also distributed New Year sweets to the group.

Eight differently abled students and 15 other students, representatives of parent-teacher association (PTA) and mother PTA, and teachers were part of the 43-member group. The group reached Thiruvananthapuram on an Air India Express flight from Kannur. The students visited the zoo and museum, Kuthiramalika, and toured the city streets before returning to Kozhikode on the Vande Bharat train. This was the first plane and Vande Bharat train ride organised by the school.

