Differently abled rally against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Downhill and Uphill twin towns of Malappuram witnessed a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by a unique group on Thursday afternoon.

The entire town stood still and turned its attention on a rally taken out by differently abled persons on wheelchairs. Raising slogans against the CAA, dozens of people in wheelchairs moved through the town, registering their solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Act. The rally started from the Collector’s house at 3 p.m. and concluded at Kottappadi. The organisers claimed that nearly 1,000 representatives of different organisations had attended the rally. District Panchayat President A.P. Unnikrishnan inaugurated the valedictory function of the rally. The protesters said that they could not keep silent when the whole country was protesting against the Central government’s “attempts to divide the country on the basis of religion”.