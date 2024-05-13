Differently abled man allegedly hacked to death by nephew in Kannur

A 76-year-old differently abled man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew at Pullari near Udayagiri in Kannur on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Devasya aka Koombukkal Thangachan.

The police said Devasya, who had lost mobility in both legs, was allegedly attacked by his nephew Shine Mon with an axe before delivering a fatal blow to his head with a stone. Neighbours reported hearing distressing sounds from the house, prompting them to alert the authorities.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur.

Shine Mon was apprehended by the police. Preliminary investigation suggested that a long-standing family dispute might have led to the gruesome act.

