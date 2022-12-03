Differently abled day celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

December 03, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre (URC) of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, who inaugurated the programme, honoured three young differently abled talents on the occasion. He also distributed assistive devices for the differently abled. Abhinav Rakesh, a beneficiary of the autism centre at the URC spoke about artist Sudha Chandran, who has overcome many odds to carve a niche for herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US