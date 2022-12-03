Differently abled day celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

December 03, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

The Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre (URC) of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, who inaugurated the programme, honoured three young differently abled talents on the occasion. He also distributed assistive devices for the differently abled. Abhinav Rakesh, a beneficiary of the autism centre at the URC spoke about artist Sudha Chandran, who has overcome many odds to carve a niche for herself.