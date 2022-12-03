  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs USA: All-round show from Dumfries sends Dutch team to quarterfinals

Differently abled day celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

December 03, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre (URC) of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, who inaugurated the programme, honoured three young differently abled talents on the occasion. He also distributed assistive devices for the differently abled. Abhinav Rakesh, a beneficiary of the autism centre at the URC spoke about artist Sudha Chandran, who has overcome many odds to carve a niche for herself.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.