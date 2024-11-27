Differently abled artist defies odds to bring Lord Ayyappa’s tale to life at Sabarimala

On the walls around the Sannidhanam, Manoj Kumar’s left hand works tirelessly, transforming them into vibrant canvases that narrate the story of Lord Ayyappa. It’s a remarkable display of artistry that defies the odds.

The 40-year-old artist, a native of Chekom near Pathanapuram, was born with an ingrown right hand that ends below his elbow. Since the start of this pilgrimage season, he has been at Sabarimala, painting murals on the walls of the Annadanamandapam, Sabari Nandanam, and the Pandalam Malika. These murals, being crafted in oil paint for longevity, will narrate the life story of Lord Ayyappa, from the discovery of Lord Manikanda from the forests to his divine exploits.

When asked what motivates him to take up such challenging work, his response is swift: “nothing is a limitation when you have Ayyappan as your shelter.”

Means of survival

An alumnus of the Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts at Mavelikara, Manoj Kumar embraced art as his only means of survival. His humble beginnings saw him creating banners, graffiti for elections, and even vehicle number plates to support his family. However, with limited opportunities and income from his art, he often resorted to jobs like rubber tapping to make ends meet.

The turning point in Manoj’s journey came when his talent caught public attention during the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Kollam district. His depiction of Kollam’s iconic imagery marked the beginning of wider recognition.

However, his foray into temple murals was not easy. But the encouragement of the temple managements and his deep faith reassured him to carry on.

The descriptive murals he has drawn, such as the Dashavatara series at the Puthen Kavu Maha Vishnu temple, have gained immense popularity, with images going viral on social media, bringing him similar assignments in other temples.

Four completed

Recognising his unique talent, Travancore Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth invited Manoj to Sabarimala. Manoj has so far completed four murals at the temple and is currently working on a depiction of Lord Ayyappa riding a tigress.

“I am planning to finish all 25 murals this season. Completing these murals here is an honour beyond words, as my contributions will remain here for a long time, even after I return from this sacred hill,’‘ the artist adds with quiet pride.

