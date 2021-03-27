Different views on developing Palakkad

E. Sreedharan, Shafi Parambil and C.P. Pramod present their points

The three key candidates in Palakkad, a constituency being watched eagerly by the entire State, have contrasting perceptions

about development. All of them speak of development. But when they mount a platform to discuss development, they differ greatly.

Palakkad saw its candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), E. Sreedharan, Shafi Parambil and C.P. Pramod respectively, present their points on Saturday on why they should be elected to the Assembly, thanks to an initiative by the Palakkad Press Club.

Mr. Sreedharan’s views of development were holistic, gained from his engineering experience stretching nearly seven decades. Mr. Shafi’s were formed out of practical experience as a people’s representative over the last 10 years. And Mr. Pramod’s perceptions centred around political pragmatism that has been kept waiting in the wings.

Even when they differed starkly, they displayed good-natured amiability and assured their help and support for the development of Palakkad irrespective of the outcome of the election.

“That’s the spirit of it. That’s what we want,” they chorused, in spite of having met for the first time as contestants in Palakkad.

“Sir, I have met you once aboard a flight,” Mr. Shafi told Mr. Sreedharan, who remained clueless about that meeting.

Soon conviviality was on the air and Mr. Pramod too joined them. Mr. Sreedharan focused on nothing but development, that too with a broad framework and at macro level.

“I want to use my experience for Palakkad’s development. Water scarcity can be addressed by increasing Malampuzha dam’s capacity by 30 per cent. We need to bring in industry, better educational facilities, a better transport system and better health care facilities,” Mr. Sreedharan said.

Describing establishment of the new Government Medical College at Palakkad as a once-a-lifetime achievement, Mr. Shafi sought the electorate’s endorsement for what he has done in the last two terms for Palakkad. He went on to explain how difficult it was to get things going especially while being in the Opposition in the Assembly.

Mr. Pramod aired the doubts being asked by a section of voters as to whether Palakkad had joined the State’s development bandwagon. He found that there was much more for a people’s representative to do for Palakkad.

“Government has limitations. Different parties and groups should sit around a table and find a solution for the issues. But we

lacked that initiative,” Mr. Pramod said.

Development, according to Mr. Sreedharan, should not be the responsibility of the government and the people’s representatives. “We should bring in CSR funds and private investments.” Mr. Sreedharan went on to say that building a KSRTC bus-stand was not the job of an MLA or the government.

“It’s the duty of the KSRTC. If they can’t do it, let them wind up.”