Different Art Centre to build accessible houses for the differently abled

The Different Art Centre, which empowers young adults with special needs through innovative programmes, has launched an initiative to help differently abled people get a house of their own.

The venture ‘MAGIK homes – making accessible gateways for inclusive Kerala’ will strive to provide accessible houses for people with disabilities who do not have any land or house of their own.

Fourteen accessible houses, one in each district, will be built initially for select persons with disabilities from marginalised sections. Each house will be custom-built, according to the special needs of the beneficiary. The project will take into account families in which more than one member has any disability of more than 70%.

A model of the new homes was unveiled by film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan who is also a patron of the Different Art Centre. Former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, chairman of the Different Art Centre; Hariraj M.R., director of the centre; Gopinath Muthukad. executive director; and Manoj Ottapalam, engineer, were present.