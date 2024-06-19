GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Different Art Centre to build accessible houses for the differently abled

Published - June 19, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Different Art Centre, which empowers young adults with special needs through innovative programmes, has launched an initiative to help differently abled people get a house of their own.

The venture ‘MAGIK homes – making accessible gateways for inclusive Kerala’ will strive to provide accessible houses for people with disabilities who do not have any land or house of their own.

Fourteen accessible houses, one in each district, will be built initially for select persons with disabilities from marginalised sections. Each house will be custom-built, according to the special needs of the beneficiary. The project will take into account families in which more than one member has any disability of more than 70%.

A model of the new homes was unveiled by film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan who is also a patron of the Different Art Centre. Former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, chairman of the Different Art Centre; Hariraj M.R., director of the centre; Gopinath Muthukad. executive director; and Manoj Ottapalam, engineer, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.