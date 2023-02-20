Differences rage between CPI(M) and KC(M) in Pala municipality

February 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The discontent brewing within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Pala has once again come out in the open with a raging war of words between the councillors of Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the municipality.

The differences became evident when municipal chairperson Josin Bino of the CPI(M) launched a tirade against the KC(M) and its chairman Jose K. Mani. The fresh round of sparring began a few days ago when Ms. Bino issued an apology for carrying out the inauguration of a renovated gas crematorium in Pala without completing its works.

The chairperson’s statement left the KC(M) red-faced as the project had been launched during the tenure of Anto Jose Padinjarekkara of the KC(M) as the municipal chairman. Despite objections raised by the KC(M), the chairperson stood by her statement.

Letter submitted

While the issue remained unsettled, KC(M) councillors reportedly submitted a letter to the municipal chairperson seeking steps to supply potable water in tanker lorries in the wards facing drinking water scarcity. Fourteen councillors had signed the letter.

Ms. Bino, however, took strong exception to the move and in turn, launched a scathing attack against the KC(M). “All CPI(M) councillors in the Pala municipality will go by the directives of the party leadership and will not take orders coming from the house of a particular leader,” she said, also pointing out that she had not migrated to Pala from any other place such as Marangattupally — a veiled reference to the ancestral house of Jose K. Mani.

Root of the problem

The KC(M) camp, on its part, has been restrained in its response but noted that the chairperson would require some political education. The present bout of conflict within the LDF camp is traced to an objection raised by the KC(M) to a move by the CPI(M) to appoint Binu Pulikkakandam as the municipal chairman. In view of the objection, the party had dropped the move and instead nominated Ms. Bino as the chairperson candidate in the election held on January 19.