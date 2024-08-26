Differences over liturgical code persists in Syro-Malabar Church even after assembly

The division within the Syro-Malabar Church over adopting a uniform liturgical code continues to widen, even after the conclusion of the Church’s fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an emergency meeting on Monday, Almaya Munnettom, a forum representing laypeople from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, escalated its opposition to the unified Mass. The forum demanded that if the Syro-Malabar synod refuses to move forward collectively, the Ernakulam archdiocese should be allowed to remain independent under the Pope’s direct authority.

The Almaya Munnettom also challenged the Church spokesperson’s statement that the assembly had firmly called for the celebration of Holy Mass in all dioceses in line with the synod’s decision. “While the final report presented at the assembly claimed that it supported the unified Mass, the official statement released later declared that the assembly strongly demanded the uniform celebration of Mass across all dioceses. This represents a deliberate attempt by the synod to undermine the consensus and peace that exists within the Ernakulam archdiocese,” the group said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Not allowed to speak’

According to them, 70 representatives spoke during the zero hour, yet none from the Ernakulam archdiocese was given the chance to voice their concerns. Of those 70 delegates, only three even mentioned the unified Mass — yet it was still presented as a strong demand from the assembly.

The Syro-Malabar Church, on its part, insisted that the assembly did not discuss the issue of unified Mass. “The assembly only serves as a consultative body and the synod is the decision-making authority. Regarding the unified Mass, the Pope has been unequivocal in his declaration that all dioceses within the Syro-Malabar Church must adopt the uniform liturgical practice,” said Fr. Antony Vadakkekkara, the official spokesperson of the Church.

‘Choosing silence’

Fr. Vadakkekkara further noted that while a few representatives at the assembly’s zero hour advocated for the implementation of the unified Mass, no objections were raised. “If any representatives from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese had disagreements, why didn’t they voice them during the open forum? The assembly allowed not only those who had signed up to speak, but anyone who raised their hand to share their views. Yet, they chose to remain silent,” he added.

The Syro-Malabar Church, which has 35 dioceses across India and abroad, with a following of over 4.5 million, has been grappling with the issue of liturgical uniformity for nearly three decades now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.