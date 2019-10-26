Differences in Congress come to the fore

The Congress appeared to teeter on the brink of an intra-party slugfest on Saturday with its leaders openly blaming ineffectual campaigning and faulty selection of candidates for the United Democratic Front’s poor showing in the recent Assembly bypolls.

Defying the party ban on public statements, Congress leader Adoor Prakash, MP, made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership for having chosen P. Mohanraj over his nominee Robin Peter for the Konni constituency.

‘Based on acceptance’

He told journalists here that he had backed Mr. Peter above caste or communal considerations and solely based on the candidate's broad acceptance in Konni.

He said shoddy campaigning on the part of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Pathanamthitta, had helped the Left Democratic Front (LDF) wrench the constituency from the UDF after 23 years. DCC president Babu George has denied the accusation.

Earlier, Mr. Prakash, who has represented Konni since 1996, had come under sharp criticism from a section of the party for having remained ‘indifferent’ to Mr. Mohanraj’s election efforts.

Ernakulam performance

The Ernakulam unit of the party also saw rumblings of discontent spilling out into the open. The Congress had held on to the constituency, a traditional stronghold vacated by Hibi Eden, MP, by a thin margin.

Mr. Eden had fired the first salvo by blaming the Congress-ruled Kochi Municipal Corporation’s failure to prevent flooding as the prime cause for the loss of party votes.

In what was widely perceived as a riposte to Mr. Eden, Mayor Soumini Jain said leaders should take responsibility for defeat with the same zeal they show in victory.

MLA-elect from Aroor Shanimol Usman, who fought a robust campaign against the LDF in its bastion, also blamed shoddy electioneering for the Congress failure in Vattiyurkavu and Konni. She said the UDF had dominated the segments in the Lok Sabha elections. However, it had lost ground to the LDF, which had a head start on the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Political Affairs Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has deferred its post-poll analysis meeting from October 27 to October 30.