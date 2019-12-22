Differences in Cong. spill on to streets

Differences in the Congress over the joint campaign staged by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has spilled over to the streets.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has taken a hard stand against any kind of ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], while senior leaders of the two main factions have defended the joint campaign. In the process, Mr. Ramachandran, who has cut his politics in the Marxist hotbed of Malabar, appears to be getting isolated, but has held on firmly to his views.

The joint campaign materialised on December 16 at the initiative of Mr. Chennithala, with the tacit support of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). It was Mr. Chennithala who mooted the idea of a campaign and was promptly acknowledged by the Chief Minister. In order to gloss over apparent differences that might crop up in various parties, the campaign was “restricted” to legislature party leaders. Thereafter, the issue was discussed at the High Power Committee meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Mr, Chennithala, later, explained the circumstances and the imperatives of the joint campaign.

“It was intended to send a message that Kerala was united in its opposition to the CAA,” he said at that time. The undercurrent at that time was to prevent some Muslim organisations known for their fundamentalist tilt from wresting the initiative. It also helped several organisations known for their torrid differences to come on a single platform to block such elements.

Mr. Chennithala appears to have pushed for the joint campaign in a political structure dominated by minority politics. With the CAA issue becoming an emotive issue, the joint campaign, according to one assessment, helped in reining in extreme reactions. The IUML too tacitly supported the move for the joint campaign, considering its mounting concerns over the impact of the BJP rule and its ambitions to play a role in national politics. Mr. Chennithala got a shot in the arm AICC general secretary and Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy stoutly defended his joint campaign.

The Chief Minister too seems to have had his own political objectives in agreeing to such a joint campaign. With hindsight, it did give him an opportunity to get across to the Muslim community, something that could give political dividends later.

Mr. Ramachandran appeared to have been guided by his strong opposition to the CPI(M). He did not lose time in criticising the joint campaign and categorically stated that the Congress was not ready for any kind of ties with the CPI(M). In a way, the KPCC president tried to reflect the sentiments of the ordinary grassroots Congress workers.

Mr. Ramachandran did have supporters from the two factions, such as UDF convener Benny Behanan and a few Parliament members belonging to the Chennithala faction. The latest to come out against Mr. Ramachandran was Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan.

Interestingly, the Congress and the UDF will be organising campaigns on Monday in protest against the CAA. The UDF is holding a “Save Republic, Save Constitution” demonstration in 140 Assembly constituencies, while the Congress leadership has called for demonstrations to express solidarity with the party’s protest dharna at Rajghat in Delhi.