Differences continue over sighting of Ramzan new moon despite efforts to unify community

March 16, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Muslims in the State are still divided over the sighting of the Ramzan new moon in spite of the best efforts to unify the community in celebrating major Islamic events such as Ramzan and two Ids. Although a vast majority of Muslims began observing Ramzan fasting on Tuesday on the basis of the sighting of the new moon at Ponnani, the Islamic holy month had started for a section a day ahead in the State.

The Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Markazu Dahwa), the Mujahid group formerly headed by Husain Madavoor, began observing fasting from Monday last on the basis of the sighting of the new moon in Makkah. This section is of the view that fasting should begin if the crescent is sighted anywhere in the world.

“We are not merely going by astronomical calculations to determine the beginning of an Islamic month. Rather we go by the sighting of the new moon anywhere in the world. That gives us the assurance that the new month has begun. This time it was sighted at Makkah, and we all could see it live. Then there is no question of denying it and waiting until you see it from your courtyard,” said Abdul Hameed Madeeni, president, Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Markazu Dahwa).

A large number of those following the Markazu Dahwa ideals began fasting on Monday. However, some of its followers ignored this and chose to go with the majority who started fasting from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Mr. Madeeni had instructed his organisation to make a call to the believers to observe Ramzan fasting from Monday, Markazu Dahwa office-bearers chose not to publicise it. Rather they silently started the fasting one day ahead of the majority.

For Id-ul-Fitr

Mr. Madeeni said the same principle would be followed for Id-ul-Fitr also when Ramzan concludes. “We will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr if the Shawwal new moon is sighted anywhere in the world,” he said. However, he said they would join the Id celebrations of the majority to avoid a visible ideological conflict.

Several believers affiliated to the ideals of the Markazu Dahwa are of the opinion that days, months and years are the same for the whole world. There is no difference in days or months between continents, except the time gap, they say.

“The moment crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, I was sure that Ramzan would begin for the whole world on Monday. So I told my children working in Germany and other parts of the world to observe fasting on Monday. We all started fasting on the same day in spite of being in different parts of the globe,” said Fatima Faisal, an active member of the Markazu Dahwa.

The dispute among Muslims over the timing of the beginning of Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr is centuries old. Prophet Mohammed’s hadith or words remain at the basis: “Fast when you see it (the new moon) and stop fasting when you see it, and if it is cloudy then complete the month with thirty days.” Scholars have interpreted this hadith in many ways over the time.

In Kerala, the three Sunni groups, the two Mujahid groups and the Jamat-e-Islami are now on the path of a consensus. But Markazu Dahwa differs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.