Dietary diversity conservation is key to addressing hidden hunger, says expert

A group of tribal children making the map of Wayanad district with 30 crops at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Kalpetta in Wayanad to mark the World Food Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has said that conservation of dietary diversity is the key to addressing hidden hunger among the public, especially among the tribal people in the State.

Handling a session on lifestyle diseases and food habits here on Monday, Dr. Jayakrishnan said the whole grain concept of eating the full grain without processing could have more health benefits. In addition, lifestyle diseases have increased considerably in the State recently owing to the changes in food and exercise habits, he said.

The programme was organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here to mark the World Food Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Humanising’ nature is the work of modern man that has changed the composition and pattern of living beings around him, said Joseph John, scientist, MSSRF. Since humans derive 75% of energy from just 12 plant and five animal species, the dependency on diversity is getting reduced, Mr. John added.

V. Shakeela, Director, MSSRF, said conservation of traditional varieties is the main focus of the Foundation. The programme felicitated two ancestral homes in the district - the Paramoola Kurichya Thravadu and Madamkunnu Paniya Colony - since they were producing safe and ready-to-eat food.

Kalpetta block panchayth president K.B. Naseema inaugurated the programme.