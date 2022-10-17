Dietary diversity conservation is key to addressing hidden hunger, says expert

‘The whole grain concept of eating the full grain without processing could have more health benefits’

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 17, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of tribal children making the map of Wayanad district with 30 crops at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Kalpetta in Wayanad to mark the World Food Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has said that conservation of dietary diversity is the key to addressing hidden hunger among the public, especially among the tribal people in the State.

Handling a session on lifestyle diseases and food habits here on Monday, Dr. Jayakrishnan said the whole grain concept of eating the full grain without processing could have more health benefits. In addition, lifestyle diseases have increased considerably in the State recently owing to the changes in food and exercise habits, he said.

The programme was organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here to mark the World Food Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Humanising’ nature is the work of modern man that has changed the composition and pattern of living beings around him, said Joseph John, scientist, MSSRF. Since humans derive 75% of energy from just 12 plant and five animal species, the dependency on diversity is getting reduced, Mr. John added.

V. Shakeela, Director, MSSRF, said conservation of traditional varieties is the main focus of the Foundation. The programme felicitated two ancestral homes in the district - the Paramoola Kurichya Thravadu and Madamkunnu Paniya Colony - since they were producing safe and ready-to-eat food.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kalpetta block panchayth president K.B. Naseema inaugurated the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
agricultural research and technology
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app